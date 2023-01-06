Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.40 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.