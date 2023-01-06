Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $181.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

