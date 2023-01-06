Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.09.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

