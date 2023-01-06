Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.06 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

