Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

