Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $163.08 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

