Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,225,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

URI stock opened at $364.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $373.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

