Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 195,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.81 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

