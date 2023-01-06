Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,973.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,891.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

