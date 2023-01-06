Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.93 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $230.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

