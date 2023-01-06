Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

