Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.91 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 224,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 80,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $85.92 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

