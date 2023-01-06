Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

