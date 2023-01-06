Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.36 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.