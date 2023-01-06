Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 651.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

