Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.46.

