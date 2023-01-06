Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

MGK stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $254.25.

