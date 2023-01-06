Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

