Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,427,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.