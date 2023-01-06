Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

