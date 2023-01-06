Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $436.63 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $436,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $409.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

