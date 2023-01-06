Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

