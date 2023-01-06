Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,708 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



