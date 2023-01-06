Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,714 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.