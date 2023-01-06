Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.24.

Shares of ULTA opened at $488.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $490.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

