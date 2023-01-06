Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

