Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 109,595 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

