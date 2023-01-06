Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 113,159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $46.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

