Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,696 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

