Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 27,726 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $38.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.