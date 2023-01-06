Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,205 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

