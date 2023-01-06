Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

