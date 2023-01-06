Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 74,257 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

