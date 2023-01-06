Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 78,779 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 416,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 694,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

