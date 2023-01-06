Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.