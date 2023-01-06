Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $271.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.