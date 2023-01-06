Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.26.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

