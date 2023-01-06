Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

