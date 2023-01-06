Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

CL opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

