RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head to Head Comparison

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 17.20% 21.77% 10.09% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $267.62 million 3.05 $46.04 million $4.90 18.07 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.67 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RCI Hospitality and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.52%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.