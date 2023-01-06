REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in REE Automotive by 67.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

