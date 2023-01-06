Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covestro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($42.55) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($39.36) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($53.19) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

