Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covestro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.
Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
