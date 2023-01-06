Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

