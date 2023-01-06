Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $14.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.68 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

