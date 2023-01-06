Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after acquiring an additional 408,446 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

