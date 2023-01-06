Research Analysts Set Expectations for MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million.

MONOY opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.58. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

