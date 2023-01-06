Retractable Technologies (RVP) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Retractable Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50% Retractable Technologies Competitors -1,355.92% -145.05% -26.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 866 3370 7565 171 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Retractable Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Retractable Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.05 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.14

Retractable Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

