Reviewing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 192.32%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -26.40% -23.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 161.17 -$100.61 million N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.66) -0.67

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

