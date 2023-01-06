Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,874.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,011.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,499.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.