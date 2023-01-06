Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.87. 50,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,242,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,247,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800,080 shares of company stock worth $27,809,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

